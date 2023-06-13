Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 195068450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

Tower Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.