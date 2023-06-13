Traders Buy High Volume of Nikola Call Options (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 152,979 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 119% compared to the average volume of 69,801 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nikola Trading Up 19.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen lowered Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 128,222,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,840,590. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $634.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

