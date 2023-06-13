Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFPM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

TFPM opened at $14.20 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 99,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.