Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRTN. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of TRTN opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.35. Triton International has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $167,533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 725.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

