Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $22.61 on Friday. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.