Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
