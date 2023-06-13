Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

