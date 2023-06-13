Ulysses Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,142 F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 3.0 %

FG traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman bought 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman acquired 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.