Ulysses Management LLC Decreases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ulysses Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,738 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up about 5.0% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $20,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 201,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Trading Up 1.9 %

BKI traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 388,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,245. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.