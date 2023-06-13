Ulysses Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulysses Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $424.91. 853,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,777. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,748 shares of company stock worth $3,987,078. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.