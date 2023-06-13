Ulysses Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.6% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $32.16. 15,554,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,852,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

