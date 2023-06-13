United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in United States Antimony by 41.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in United States Antimony by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

