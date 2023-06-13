Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $410,211,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,939,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,222,000 after buying an additional 2,949,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. 4,196,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

