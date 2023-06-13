Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.00. 1,023,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

