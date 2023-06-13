Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Leidos were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Leidos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Leidos by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.05. 630,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,636. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

