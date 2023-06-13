Utah Retirement Systems Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

