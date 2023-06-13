Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,191. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.