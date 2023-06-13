Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Garmin were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Up 1.0 %

GRMN stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,816. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.