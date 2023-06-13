Utah Retirement Systems Sells 100 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL stock traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.11. 1,495,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

