Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $165.70. The company had a trading volume of 393,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,371. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

