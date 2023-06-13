Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,697 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. 2,455,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.