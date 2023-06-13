Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 473,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,466,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OMC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

