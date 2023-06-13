Utah Retirement Systems Sells 77 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.33. The stock had a trading volume of 243,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.