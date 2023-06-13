Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ball were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. 1,883,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.



