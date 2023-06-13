UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

