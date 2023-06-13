Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) PT Lowered to $6.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.13. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,100,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 117,140 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.