Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Increased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 9.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $101,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $117.05.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

