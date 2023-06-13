Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.33. 8,055,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,274,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

