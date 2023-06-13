Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.33

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.33 and last traded at $228.30, with a volume of 208083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.95.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

