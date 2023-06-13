Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.88

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.88 and last traded at $194.88, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.55.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.35 and a 200 day moving average of $182.06.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
