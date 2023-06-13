Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.88

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.88 and last traded at $194.88, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.55.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.35 and a 200 day moving average of $182.06.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

