Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 380,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,098,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. 1,623,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

