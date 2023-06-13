Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 13.1% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTI stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.83. 2,480,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

