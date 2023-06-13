Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTI opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $297.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

