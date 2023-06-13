Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.15 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $34.15 million and approximately $795,570.77 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,462,230,385 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

