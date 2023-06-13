Verge (XVG) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Verge has a market cap of $25.54 million and $593,596.65 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,938.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00299284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00535967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00058369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00396953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,810,913 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

