VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 576.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $137,996.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $137,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,866 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.91. 434,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

