Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0914 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.12 million and $165,511.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,098.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00300286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00536815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00399217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003830 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,961,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

