Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Stake Decreased by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152,700 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 4,643.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,610 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 11.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,893,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,847,000 after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veru by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,979. The company has a market cap of $113.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.21. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

VERU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Veru from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

