VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Shares Acquired by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,985 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VIA optronics worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VIA optronics Stock Performance

VIAO stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 1,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,011. VIA optronics AG has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.