Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.49. 2,216,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

