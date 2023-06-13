VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VolitionRx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.
VolitionRx Price Performance
VNRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $92.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.