VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VolitionRx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

VNRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $92.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

