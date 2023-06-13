Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 114,504 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,504 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Walmart worth $206,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,572,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,680,014. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.10. 4,904,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

