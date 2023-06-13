Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 65,517 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,517 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Intuit worth $155,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of INTU traded up $14.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $446.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,849. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

