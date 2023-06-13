Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $393.75 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,641 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up about 3.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Vulcan Materials worth $393,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 98,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.76. 765,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.61. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

