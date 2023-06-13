Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $69.80 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,920 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $69,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

