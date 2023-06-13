VR Adviser LLC Takes $29.26 Million Position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,258,000. DBV Technologies comprises approximately 4.7% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 4.94% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBVT stock remained flat at $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,475. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $352.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. Research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

See Also

