Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,488,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36,772 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,046,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.10. 4,904,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,572,979 shares of company stock worth $2,222,680,014 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.