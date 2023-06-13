Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.91.

NYSE WMT opened at $154.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,495,775 shares of company stock worth $2,073,939,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in Walmart by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 25,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

