Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $402,398.15 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,532,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,557,564 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

