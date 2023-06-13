Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies comprises 2.7% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stone Run Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 500.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.57.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

WTS traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 102,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,276. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

