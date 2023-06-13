Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Welltower Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

